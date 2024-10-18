Left Menu

Silver Prices Surge to Record Highs Amid Strong Demand

Silver prices soared to a record Rs 93,135 per kilogram on Friday, as traders responded to high demand by broadening their investments. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, December silver contracts surged by Rs 956 in a session engaging 33,690 lots, while global rates increased 0.90% to USD 31.98 per ounce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Silver prices reached unprecedented highs on Friday, driven by a robust demand that saw traders expanding their bets. The precious metal surged by Rs 956 to Rs 92,700 per kilogram, marking a significant move in the market.

In a notable development, silver futures peaked at Rs 93,135 per kg, underscoring the intense interest in the commodity. The Multi Commodity Exchange witnessed December delivery contracts escalating by 1.04% in a business turnover of 33,690 lots.

Globally, silver demonstrated a resilient performance, trading 0.90% higher at USD 31.98 per ounce in New York, reflecting a strong appetite for the metal in international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

