ATS Homekraft's Plot Sell-Out: A Testament to Yamuna Expressway's Rising Demand

ATS Homekraft, a key player in real estate, announced the complete sell-out of 400 residential plots valued over Rs 1,200 crore in their new Yamuna Expressway project, 'Province D Olympia'. The initiative, strategically positioned near the anticipated Noida International Airport, sees robust consumer interest.

The 63-acre development is part of a broader 100-acre township plan, featuring 35% green space. 'Province D Olympia' marks yet another feather in the cap of ATS, known for its successful projects like 'ATS Allure', and it anticipates the roll-out of another 200 plots in the project's second phase.

Beyond residential plots, the company eyes the development of serviced apartments and retail ventures, underpinned by strong market demand. With over 50 million square feet delivered and a further 30 million in progress, ATS plans to leverage its land bank for more projects in the Delhi-NCR region imminently.

(With inputs from agencies.)