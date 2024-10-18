NSDL Achieves Rs 500 Lakh Crore in Demat Form

The National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) announced on Friday that it achieved a milestone with securities in dematerialized form totaling Rs 500 lakh crore, equivalent to USD 6 trillion, as of September 2024. This marks a significant growth trajectory for the depository since the advent of dematerialization in India.

NSDL took 18 years to amass Rs 100 lakh crore by June 2014. This figure doubled to Rs 200 lakh crore over the subsequent six years, culminating in the impressive Rs 500 lakh crore figure within just four years. The depository credited investors, market participants, regulators, and stakeholders for their support in reaching this landmark.

The depository, regulated by Sebi, received approval to launch an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO will be a complete offer-for-sale of over 5.72 crore equity shares by existing shareholders such as the National Stock Exchange of India, State Bank of India, and HDFC Bank.

