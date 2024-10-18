Left Menu

Major Blow to Naxal Forces: 38 Militants Neutralized in Chhattisgarh Encounter

In a pivotal operation, Chhattisgarh's police reported killing 38 Naxal militants in an encounter near the Dantewada-Narayanpur border. Bodies of 31 have been recovered, with identities confirmed. The Chief Minister reiterated the state's anti-Naxal commitment. This operation aligns with the national goal to eradicate extremist threats by 2026.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal development, at least 38 Naxal cadres were reportedly neutralized in a recent encounter by Chhattisgarh's Dantewada police near the Dantewada-Narayanpur border. This took place in the dense forest area of Abujhmad, marking a significant victory against Naxal forces.

The Dantewada police confirmed the identities of all 38 militants, collectively worth a bounty of Rs 2.62 crore. Bodies of 31 individuals were retrieved and handed over to relatives, as detailed in their official statement.

The police also highlighted the diverse ranks among the militants, including a DKSZC, CYPC commander, and several DVCM and PLGA members. Extensive injuries were reported among the Naxal ranks. Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister celebrated the operation's success on social media, reinforcing the administration's resolve against Naxalism, with national support promising total eradication by 2026.

