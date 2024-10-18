Left Menu

AIMIM Chief Criticizes UP's Controversial 'Thok Do' Policy Amid Bahraich Encounter

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi criticizes the Uttar Pradesh government's contentious 'Thok Do' policy, alleging it contravenes constitutional principles. The Bahraich encounter video, he claims, resembles a 'Netflix movie,' sparking debates over police actions and community tensions. Defense and support for the police come from BJP leaders and former UP police officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:03 IST
AIMIM Chief Criticizes UP's Controversial 'Thok Do' Policy Amid Bahraich Encounter
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of AIMIM, has sharply criticized the government of Uttar Pradesh, condemning its 'Thok Do' policy in relation to a recent encounter in Bahraich. Describing the incident's footage as reminiscent of a 'Netflix movie,' Owaisi accused the police of stirring up animosity towards a particular community.

In his remarks, Owaisi questioned the integrity of the encounter, suggesting that normal legal procedures were not followed. He emphatically stated that governance should adhere to the Constitution, not firearms. Owaisi's statements have intensified the debate over policing methods and alleged bias within Uttar Pradesh.

However, BJP representative Syed Zafar Islam and former UP DGP Vikram Singh defended the police, asserting that standard protocols were followed. The UP Police have faced both praise and scrutiny following the arrest of five individuals linked to the Bahraich violence, amid claims of self-defense during attempts to capture armed suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024