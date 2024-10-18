AIMIM Chief Criticizes UP's Controversial 'Thok Do' Policy Amid Bahraich Encounter
Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of AIMIM, has sharply criticized the government of Uttar Pradesh, condemning its 'Thok Do' policy in relation to a recent encounter in Bahraich. Describing the incident's footage as reminiscent of a 'Netflix movie,' Owaisi accused the police of stirring up animosity towards a particular community.
In his remarks, Owaisi questioned the integrity of the encounter, suggesting that normal legal procedures were not followed. He emphatically stated that governance should adhere to the Constitution, not firearms. Owaisi's statements have intensified the debate over policing methods and alleged bias within Uttar Pradesh.
However, BJP representative Syed Zafar Islam and former UP DGP Vikram Singh defended the police, asserting that standard protocols were followed. The UP Police have faced both praise and scrutiny following the arrest of five individuals linked to the Bahraich violence, amid claims of self-defense during attempts to capture armed suspects.
