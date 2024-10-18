Left Menu

Forex Reserves Plummet: A Billion-Dollar Question

India's foreign exchange reserves sharply declined by USD 10.746 billion, marking a consistent drop for the second consecutive week. The reserves, significantly reduced from their peak in September, saw a major decrease in foreign currency assets, gold reserves, SDRs, and the IMF reserve position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:29 IST
Forex Reserves Plummet: A Billion-Dollar Question
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India experienced a significant decline in its foreign exchange reserves, with a reduction of USD 10.746 billion for the week ending October 11. This marked the second consecutive week of diminishing reserves, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

The latest figures highlight a stark decrease from the all-time high of USD 704.885 billion recorded at the end of September. Foreign currency assets, which play a crucial role in the reserve composition, fell by USD 10.542 billion to USD 602.101 billion.

Additionally, gold reserves dropped by USD 98 million, and Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) saw a decrease of USD 86 million. India's standing with the International Monetary Fund also declined by USD 20 million, further indicating the pressures on the reserve position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024