Inflation Concerns Keep RBI's Hands Tied on Rate Cuts
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das stated that reducing interest rates at this time would be risky due to high inflation. The RBI maintains a neutral monetary policy stance and closely monitors economic data for future actions, while asserting a vigilant oversight over the financial market.
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasized the risks involved in cutting interest rates due to persistent inflation concerns. Despite maintaining a neutral stance, the RBI remains cautious and awaits further economic data for guidance.
Speaking at the India Credit Forum, Das noted that while the September inflation figures were high, upcoming data is also expected to remain elevated. The RBI has thus refrained from any premature rate cuts.
Das clarified that the Reserve Bank is not acting as a regulatory enforcer but is vigilant in overseeing credit markets, ensuring stability and taking action when necessary.
