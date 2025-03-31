Left Menu

Viral Video Sparks Controversy in Uttar Pradesh: A Disturbing Domestic Dispute

In Uttar Pradesh, a domestic dispute has escalated into threats of violence akin to a recent incident in Meerut. Junior Engineer Dharmendra Kushwaha accuses his wife, Maya Maurya, and her lover of assault and threats. Maya, in turn, alleges harassment and forced abortions. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 31-03-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 00:16 IST
Viral Video Sparks Controversy in Uttar Pradesh: A Disturbing Domestic Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A domestic dispute in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media, with a woman allegedly threatening violence against her husband. The incident bears resemblance to a recent crime in Meerut, sparking public concern.

Junior Engineer Dharmendra Kushwaha from Gonda accuses his wife, Maya Maurya, and her alleged lover, Neeraj Maurya, of assault and issuing threats. Kushwaha reported that after a love marriage in 2016, tension arose when Maya grew closer to her relative, Neeraj.

In contrast, Maya accuses Kushwaha of false allegations and claims she has been victimized.The ongoing investigation is examining CCTV footage, and the case has reached the courts for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025