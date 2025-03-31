Viral Video Sparks Controversy in Uttar Pradesh: A Disturbing Domestic Dispute
In Uttar Pradesh, a domestic dispute has escalated into threats of violence akin to a recent incident in Meerut. Junior Engineer Dharmendra Kushwaha accuses his wife, Maya Maurya, and her lover of assault and threats. Maya, in turn, alleges harassment and forced abortions. An investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
A domestic dispute in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media, with a woman allegedly threatening violence against her husband. The incident bears resemblance to a recent crime in Meerut, sparking public concern.
Junior Engineer Dharmendra Kushwaha from Gonda accuses his wife, Maya Maurya, and her alleged lover, Neeraj Maurya, of assault and issuing threats. Kushwaha reported that after a love marriage in 2016, tension arose when Maya grew closer to her relative, Neeraj.
In contrast, Maya accuses Kushwaha of false allegations and claims she has been victimized.The ongoing investigation is examining CCTV footage, and the case has reached the courts for further proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harassment Allegations Emerge in Teacher's Tragic Death
Goa's Land Scam Allegations Clash with Historic Mineral Auction
Political Tensions in Tamil Nadu: Delimitation Debates and Allegations
Allegations of Misuse and Corruption in Andhra Pradesh Cleanliness Initiatives
Mystery in Medical Mishap: Allegations Rise in Young Woman's Hospital Death