Viral Video Sparks Controversy in Uttar Pradesh: A Disturbing Domestic Dispute

A domestic dispute in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media, with a woman allegedly threatening violence against her husband. The incident bears resemblance to a recent crime in Meerut, sparking public concern.

Junior Engineer Dharmendra Kushwaha from Gonda accuses his wife, Maya Maurya, and her alleged lover, Neeraj Maurya, of assault and issuing threats. Kushwaha reported that after a love marriage in 2016, tension arose when Maya grew closer to her relative, Neeraj.

In contrast, Maya accuses Kushwaha of false allegations and claims she has been victimized.The ongoing investigation is examining CCTV footage, and the case has reached the courts for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)