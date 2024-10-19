Strengthening Ties: India and Mexico's Economic Collaboration

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with her Mexican counterpart, Rogelio Ramirez de la O, on Saturday to discuss enhancing economic ties between India and Mexico. The meeting, held in Mexico City, focused on potential areas of mutual interest and boosting bilateral cooperation.

Sitharaman congratulated Ramirez de la O for his reappointment as Secretary of Finance and Public Credit and lauded the robust performance of the Mexican economy over the past six years. She proposed partnership opportunities through India's startup ecosystem, emphasizing the potential for innovation and effective solutions by the youth in both countries.

Sitharaman highlighted India's focus on infrastructure spending and simplifying business regulations, offering to share India's experiences in digital transformation with Mexico. She stressed India's political stability, skilled workforce, and infrastructure growth paving the way for deeper collaboration, especially in fintech, automotive, and semiconductor sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)