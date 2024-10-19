Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Mexico's Economic Collaboration

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with Mexico's Rogelio Ramirez to discuss economic ties. The meeting emphasized partnerships through India's startups, infrastructure spending, and ease of doing business. Sitharaman proposed collaboration in fintech and digital innovation, highlighting sectors like pharma manufacturing and electronics for investment and diversification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 11:52 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Mexico's Economic Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with her Mexican counterpart, Rogelio Ramirez de la O, on Saturday to discuss enhancing economic ties between India and Mexico. The meeting, held in Mexico City, focused on potential areas of mutual interest and boosting bilateral cooperation.

Sitharaman congratulated Ramirez de la O for his reappointment as Secretary of Finance and Public Credit and lauded the robust performance of the Mexican economy over the past six years. She proposed partnership opportunities through India's startup ecosystem, emphasizing the potential for innovation and effective solutions by the youth in both countries.

Sitharaman highlighted India's focus on infrastructure spending and simplifying business regulations, offering to share India's experiences in digital transformation with Mexico. She stressed India's political stability, skilled workforce, and infrastructure growth paving the way for deeper collaboration, especially in fintech, automotive, and semiconductor sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024