Political Blame Game Intensifies Amidst Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis

AAP's Gopal Rai criticizes BJP for inaction on Delhi's worsening air pollution, highlighting collective responsibility. Meanwhile, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla accuses AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of mismanaging Yamuna river cleanup funds. The city grapples with poor air quality, urging collaborative efforts from all parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:19 IST
AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating war of words over Delhi's deteriorating air quality, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai has accused the BJP of ignoring the air pollution crisis. Speaking to ANI, Rai emphasized the need for collective action, criticizing BJP governments in neighboring states for their alleged inaction.

The Delhi government has launched an anti-dust campaign to combat pollution, deploying 523 teams to inspect construction sites and imposing fines totaling Rs 17.40 lakh. Despite these efforts, the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 226, categorized as 'Poor', with certain areas like Akshardham and Anand Vihar witnessing 'Very Poor' AQI levels.

Countering these allegations, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla targeted AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, blaming him for the Yamuna river's pollution due to alleged fund mismanagement. Poonawalla challenged Kejriwal to address the river's condition, underscoring the urgency as festivals approach. The ongoing political blame game highlights the need for cooperative solutions as Delhi's air quality remains critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

