BJP Demands Delhi Assembly Session Over Unveiled CAG Reports

BJP legislators held demonstrations in Delhi on Saturday, demanding a special assembly session to address 12 pending CAG reports. Led by Ghonda MLA Ajay Mahawar, they accused the AAP government of concealing vital information from the public.

Speaking to ANI, Mahawar questioned, "What is in the CAG report that AAP is keeping from Delhi's citizens? We urge an assembly session to discuss its findings." Vishwas Nagar MLA Omprakash Sharma criticized Delhi's severe pollution, labeling Arvind Kejriwal's promises of transforming Delhi comparable to Singapore as groundless.

Sharma contended, "Delhi, now the most polluted city, sees false assurances from Kejriwal. Despite his pledges to improve the Yamuna and Ganga, corruption remains endemic. This report's transparency is crucial. Legal and public protests will ensue." Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma noted the worsening air conditions questioning the government's ability to obfuscate 12 reports.

"The government lacks solutions," said Verma. BJP MLA Vijender Gupta asserted, "Delhiites feel deceived. This AAP administration must be overhauled. With the AQI hitting 300 in October, action is vital. Their corruption must be unveiled."

On September 25, LG VK Saxena urged Delhi's Chief Secretary to expedite the release of pending reports. The reports tackle state finances, air pollution, public health, liquor regulation, child welfare, PSUs, and financial accounts since 2021, according to the LG secretariat. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)