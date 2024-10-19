Left Menu

BJP Demands Delhi Assembly Session Over Unveiled CAG Reports

BJP MLAs staged a protest calling for an assembly session to discuss 12 pending CAG reports. They accused the AAP government of corruption and failing to address pollution in Delhi. The reports cover key issues ranging from public health to vehicular air pollution, pending since 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:07 IST
BJP Demands Delhi Assembly Session Over Unveiled CAG Reports
Visual of the protesting BJP MLAs (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP legislators held demonstrations in Delhi on Saturday, demanding a special assembly session to address 12 pending CAG reports. Led by Ghonda MLA Ajay Mahawar, they accused the AAP government of concealing vital information from the public.

Speaking to ANI, Mahawar questioned, "What is in the CAG report that AAP is keeping from Delhi's citizens? We urge an assembly session to discuss its findings." Vishwas Nagar MLA Omprakash Sharma criticized Delhi's severe pollution, labeling Arvind Kejriwal's promises of transforming Delhi comparable to Singapore as groundless.

Sharma contended, "Delhi, now the most polluted city, sees false assurances from Kejriwal. Despite his pledges to improve the Yamuna and Ganga, corruption remains endemic. This report's transparency is crucial. Legal and public protests will ensue." Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma noted the worsening air conditions questioning the government's ability to obfuscate 12 reports.

"The government lacks solutions," said Verma. BJP MLA Vijender Gupta asserted, "Delhiites feel deceived. This AAP administration must be overhauled. With the AQI hitting 300 in October, action is vital. Their corruption must be unveiled."

On September 25, LG VK Saxena urged Delhi's Chief Secretary to expedite the release of pending reports. The reports tackle state finances, air pollution, public health, liquor regulation, child welfare, PSUs, and financial accounts since 2021, according to the LG secretariat. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024