Uttarakhand CM's Strategic Dialogue with NITI Aayog on State Challenges

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami engaged in a pivotal meeting with NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Beri on Saturday, focusing on the state's pressing geographical challenges. Dhami emphasized Uttarakhand's complex terrain, which includes mountainous regions, as well as the plains, Bhabar, and Terai areas, while welcoming Beri to the iconic Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

Dhami elaborated on major challenges such as disaster management, forest fires, and migration, spotlighting the state's strategic importance due to its proximity to international borders. He urged the formation of policies tailored to the Himalayan states' unique conditions, with a specific call for a framework to enhance livelihoods in the mountainous regions, potentially curbing migration.

The CM highlighted an ambitious 'River Linking Project' aimed at integrating snow-fed and rain-fed rivers, seeking technical assistance from NITI Aayog. Acknowledging Uttarakhand's role as a religious and tourist hub, he stressed the need for infrastructure upgrades to accommodate the massive floating population. Vice Chairman Beri acknowledged the challenges, promising comprehensive support from NITI Aayog in tackling the various issues and bolstering the state's development efforts.

