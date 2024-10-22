Left Menu

Rising Treasury Yields Pressure U.S. Stock Market

U.S. stock markets opened lower due to rising Treasury yields affecting rate-sensitive stocks. Investors are reviewing the latest corporate earnings reports to assess financial health. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all witnessed early declines, indicating cautious investor sentiment amid economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:05 IST
Rising Treasury Yields Pressure U.S. Stock Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A turbulent start marked the U.S. stock markets on Tuesday, as key indexes opened lower largely driven by escalating Treasury yields impacting rate-sensitive sectors.

Investors are closely analyzing the recent corporate earnings reports to gauge the current financial health of major U.S. companies.

Early trading sessions saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average dip by 54.8 points at 42,876.84, the S&P 500 sliding 21.3 points to 5,832.7, and the Nasdaq Composite declining 88.1 points to 18,451.861, reflecting prevailing economic apprehensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024