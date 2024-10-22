Rising Treasury Yields Pressure U.S. Stock Market
U.S. stock markets opened lower due to rising Treasury yields affecting rate-sensitive stocks. Investors are reviewing the latest corporate earnings reports to assess financial health. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all witnessed early declines, indicating cautious investor sentiment amid economic uncertainties.
A turbulent start marked the U.S. stock markets on Tuesday, as key indexes opened lower largely driven by escalating Treasury yields impacting rate-sensitive sectors.
Investors are closely analyzing the recent corporate earnings reports to gauge the current financial health of major U.S. companies.
Early trading sessions saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average dip by 54.8 points at 42,876.84, the S&P 500 sliding 21.3 points to 5,832.7, and the Nasdaq Composite declining 88.1 points to 18,451.861, reflecting prevailing economic apprehensions.
