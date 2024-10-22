Rising Treasury Yields Pressure U.S. Stock Market

A turbulent start marked the U.S. stock markets on Tuesday, as key indexes opened lower largely driven by escalating Treasury yields impacting rate-sensitive sectors.

Investors are closely analyzing the recent corporate earnings reports to gauge the current financial health of major U.S. companies.

Early trading sessions saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average dip by 54.8 points at 42,876.84, the S&P 500 sliding 21.3 points to 5,832.7, and the Nasdaq Composite declining 88.1 points to 18,451.861, reflecting prevailing economic apprehensions.

