Kartarpur Corridor: A Renewed Step Toward Unity

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar expressed commendation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India and Pakistan renewed their agreement regarding the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, extending it for another five years. This move is perceived as a significant benefit to the Sikh community, with Jakhar describing it as a step toward diminishing the divide between the two neighboring countries.

Sunil Jakhar took to the social platform X, previously known as Twitter, to convey his approval. His statement highlighted gratitude towards the Modi government's decision which allows the continuation of pilgrimage to the revered shrine through the Kartarpur Corridor. Jakhar expressed hope that this extension would serve as a catalyst in reducing bilateral tensions. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari echoed these sentiments, emphasizing Modi's respect and allegiance to Sikh traditions by facilitating the corridor's operation.

The original agreement, signed on 24 October 2019, enables Indian devotees to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that both countries have agreed diplomatically to renew this pivotal arrangement. Additionally, the ministry reiterated its appeal to Pakistan to abolish the service charge imposed on pilgrims, aiming to facilitate better access without financial constraints.

