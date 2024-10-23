Left Menu

Kartarpur Corridor: A Renewed Step Toward Unity

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar lauded PM Narendra Modi for extending the Kartarpur Corridor Agreement with Pakistan for five more years, benefiting the Sikh community. The initiative fosters cultural unity and aims to ease tensions between the two nations, highlighting Modi’s commitment to Sikh interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:46 IST
Kartarpur Corridor: A Renewed Step Toward Unity
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar expressed commendation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India and Pakistan renewed their agreement regarding the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, extending it for another five years. This move is perceived as a significant benefit to the Sikh community, with Jakhar describing it as a step toward diminishing the divide between the two neighboring countries.

Sunil Jakhar took to the social platform X, previously known as Twitter, to convey his approval. His statement highlighted gratitude towards the Modi government's decision which allows the continuation of pilgrimage to the revered shrine through the Kartarpur Corridor. Jakhar expressed hope that this extension would serve as a catalyst in reducing bilateral tensions. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari echoed these sentiments, emphasizing Modi's respect and allegiance to Sikh traditions by facilitating the corridor's operation.

The original agreement, signed on 24 October 2019, enables Indian devotees to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that both countries have agreed diplomatically to renew this pivotal arrangement. Additionally, the ministry reiterated its appeal to Pakistan to abolish the service charge imposed on pilgrims, aiming to facilitate better access without financial constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024