Piramal Enterprises' Profit Surge amid Credit Challenges
Piramal Enterprises reported a significant increase in net profit to Rs 163 crore for the September quarter, spotlighting a precarious credit environment. Despite improved net interest income and reduced asset quality, concerns about retail loans and speculative investments persist. Managing Director Jairam Sridharan flags potential setbacks and emphasizes caution.
- Country:
- India
Non-bank lender Piramal Enterprises has tripled its net profit to Rs 163 crore for the September quarter, contrasting sharply with the Rs 48 crore reported during the same period last year. However, the company highlights concerns over the fragile credit environment, which poses potential future risks.
While the company saw a 17% rise in core net interest income to Rs 881 crore, driven by recoveries from alternate investments, its gross non-performing assets ratio has edged up to 3.1%. The shift towards growth assets contributed to a rise in net interest margin to 5.1% from 4.7%.
Managing Director Jairam Sridharan warns that although the company has managed to lessen digital loan stress, challenges remain, particularly from over-levered borrowers and speculative market borrowings. With loan loss provisions increasing by 60% to Rs 317 crore, caution is advised as retail loan quality faces potential setbacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Piramal
- Enterprises
- profit
- credit
- net interest
- income
- assets
- loans
- borrowings
- quarter
ALSO READ
Germany's Rental Crisis: The Burden on Low-Income Households
RJD MLA Kiran Devi's Assets Worth Over Rs 21 Crore Attached in Money Laundering Probe
ED Secures Rs 47.7 Crore Assets in Bitconnect Cryptocurrency Case
ED Orders Confiscation of Assets in CashBean Money Lending Probe
BNY Surpasses $50 Trillion in Assets, Beats Profit Estimates