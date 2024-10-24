Bengaluru Building Collapse: CM Siddaramaiah Initiates Action and Compensation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday surveyed the site of the tragic building collapse in Bengaluru's Huramavu Agara area, which resulted in the deaths of eight people and injuries to six others. This inspection followed Tuesday's catastrophic incident that shocked the local community.

In response to the tragedy, CM Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased. The government will also cover medical expenses for those hospitalized, with further ex-gratia for the injured decided after personal assessments in the hospital. These measures are part of the state's commitment to supporting the victims.

The Chief Minister criticized illegal construction practices, mandating strict actions by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) to halt unauthorized developments. He clarified that the collapse was due to sub-standard construction, not weather conditions, and pointed out the suspension of officials involved. He rebuked the opposition BJP for politicizing the issue, recalling similar incidents under their governance.

Meanwhile, the fire department began clearing debris, assisted by heavy machinery. Additional Commissioner Satish Kumar identified the deceased and injured, while authorities filed an FIR against several individuals, including the contractor and building owner, holding them accountable for the disaster.

