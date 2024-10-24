Left Menu

Polyhouse Revolution: Udhampur Farmers Reap Rich Harvests

Farmers in Udhampur are experiencing unprecedented crop yields thanks to state-of-the-art polyhouses installed under the Holistic Agricultural Development Programme. This initiative empowers farmers like Ram Lal with technology that extends growing seasons and enhances production. The government subsidizes these high-tech setups, making them accessible to small-scale farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 11:37 IST
J-K farmer, Ram Lal using polyhouse farming to increase crop production. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Farmers in the Udhampur region of Jammu and Kashmir are celebrating a significant boost in crop yields owing to the deployment of advanced polyhouse technology. These installations are part of the Holistic Agricultural Development Programme (HADP) initiated by the government to enhance agricultural productivity.

Veteran farmer Ram Lal, from Kambal Danga village, expressed his appreciation for the initiative, highlighting the substantial difference it has made in his production compared to traditional open-land farming. The polyhouse technology, equipped with advanced climate control systems, enables farmers to grow unseasonal crops, thus optimizing their yield.

The Rs 20 lakh installation of these polyhouses comes with a 95 percent subsidy from the Indian government's HADP, providing small-scale farmers with crucial access to cutting-edge agricultural solutions. According to SDAO Udhampur Ajay Sharma, these high-tech polyhouses have become vital assets, facilitating substantial profits through the cultivation of unseasonal vegetables.

