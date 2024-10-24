Left Menu

Chandigarh's Solar Milestone: 1MWp SPV Power Plant Energizes Sustainable Future

Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. has completed a 1MWp Grid-Connected Rooftop SPV Power Plant in Chandigarh. This ambitious project, funded by CREST, faced unique engineering challenges and aims to generate 1.3 million kWh annually, reducing CO2 emissions. It aligns with the city's renewable energy goals for sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:53 IST
Chandigarh's Solar Milestone: 1MWp SPV Power Plant Energizes Sustainable Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. has announced the successful completion of a 1MWp Grid-Connected Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) Power Plant in Chandigarh. This groundbreaking project, nestled in the parking area near DT Mall and I.T. Park, marks a significant step towards sustainable energy solutions for the region.

Commissioned by the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the solar plant stands as a testament to innovative engineering overcoming challenging site conditions. The plant features a 10-year warranty with maintenance services, ensuring reliability and efficiency.

With an anticipated 25-year operational lifespan, the plant will produce approximately 1.3 million kWh annually, reducing 31,207.5 metric tons of CO2 and advancing Chandigarh's renewable energy goals. Solidus Techno Power attributes its success to cutting-edge technology integration and commitment to sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024