Chandigarh's Solar Milestone: 1MWp SPV Power Plant Energizes Sustainable Future
Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. has completed a 1MWp Grid-Connected Rooftop SPV Power Plant in Chandigarh. This ambitious project, funded by CREST, faced unique engineering challenges and aims to generate 1.3 million kWh annually, reducing CO2 emissions. It aligns with the city's renewable energy goals for sustainability.
Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. has announced the successful completion of a 1MWp Grid-Connected Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) Power Plant in Chandigarh. This groundbreaking project, nestled in the parking area near DT Mall and I.T. Park, marks a significant step towards sustainable energy solutions for the region.
Commissioned by the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the solar plant stands as a testament to innovative engineering overcoming challenging site conditions. The plant features a 10-year warranty with maintenance services, ensuring reliability and efficiency.
With an anticipated 25-year operational lifespan, the plant will produce approximately 1.3 million kWh annually, reducing 31,207.5 metric tons of CO2 and advancing Chandigarh's renewable energy goals. Solidus Techno Power attributes its success to cutting-edge technology integration and commitment to sustainability.
