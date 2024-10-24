Left Menu

Condemning Terrorism: J&K's Leadership Speaks Out Amidst Recent Attacks

Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister, denounces recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir calling them cowardly. Urging for strong measures, he stresses collaboration between the Centre and State to prevent further incidents. Meanwhile, Farooq Abdullah calls on Pakistan to end terrorism for improved relations with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:07 IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta, labeled a recent terrorist attack on a laborer in Pulwama as a cowardly act on Thursday. He accused terrorists of attempting to disrupt the stability in Jammu and Kashmir since the new government's establishment and demanded strong preventive measures from the Centre and the State to thwart such events in the future.

In an interview with ANI in Jammu, Gupta asserted that terrorists sought to send a message through the series of attacks in the region. Referring to the latest incident as captured by CCTV footage, he expressed confidence in the security forces' ability to neutralize the threat. Gupta emphasized the necessity for collaborative efforts between the Centre and State to preserve the region's peace.

A laborer, Pritam Singh from Uttar Pradesh, was injured in a shooting by terrorists in the Batgund Tral area of Pulwama district. Security personnel quickly responded to the scene. Earlier, a tragic attack in the Ganderbal district claimed the lives of a doctor and six construction workers. The incident, a targeted killing, drew sharp condemnation from NC President Farooq Abdullah.

Farooq Abdullah condemned the attack, attributing blame to Pakistan, and criticized the loss of innocent lives. He urged Pakistan's leadership to terminate terrorism if they wish to foster amicable relations with India. Stressing dignity and peace for Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah questioned the feasibility of creating a Pakistan within the region, which hasn't been achieved in 75 years. He warned of severe consequences should terrorism persist, highlighting the impossibility of peace talks amid violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

