Beyoncé Joins Kamala Harris in Houston Rally
Superstar singer Beyoncé is set to join Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris at an event in Houston this Friday. This unexpected collaboration, first reported by the Washington Post, signifies a strategic move in political campaigning, drawing on celebrity influence to appeal to voters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:00 IST
The partnership between Beyoncé and Harris is seen as an astute strategy aimed at leveraging celebrity influence to boost voter engagement and outreach.
Sources suggest that this collaboration could captivate young voters, a critical demographic in securing election success for the Democratic campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
