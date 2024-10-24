Maharashtra Election Showdown: NCP and Allies Announce Key Candidates

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar unveiled its preliminary list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20. A major highlight includes the party fielding Yogendra Pawar, nephew of Ajit Pawar, in the Baramati constituency in a significant electoral contest against him.

Prominent names in the NCP list include Jayant Patil from Islampur and Anil Deshmukh from Katol. As per Sharad Pawar's instructions, Jayant Patil announced the initial list, expressing confidence in Yogendra as a young and educated candidate capable of representing the Baramati constituency effectively.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) has released its roster of 65 candidates for the state elections. Among them, Aaditya Thackeray will defend his seat in the Worli constituency while Kedhar Dighe is set to challenge CM Eknath Sindhe. The state elections will see all Mahavikas Aghadi allies, including NCP, contesting 85 seats each.

