Maharashtra Election Showdown: NCP and Allies Announce Key Candidates

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) has announced its first list of 45 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 20. In a surprise move, Yogendra Pawar will contest against Ajit Pawar in Baramati. Allies in the Mahavikas Aghadi coalition are fielding candidates for 85 seats each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 23:22 IST
State President of the NCP-SCP Jayant Patil (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar unveiled its preliminary list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20. A major highlight includes the party fielding Yogendra Pawar, nephew of Ajit Pawar, in the Baramati constituency in a significant electoral contest against him.

Prominent names in the NCP list include Jayant Patil from Islampur and Anil Deshmukh from Katol. As per Sharad Pawar's instructions, Jayant Patil announced the initial list, expressing confidence in Yogendra as a young and educated candidate capable of representing the Baramati constituency effectively.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) has released its roster of 65 candidates for the state elections. Among them, Aaditya Thackeray will defend his seat in the Worli constituency while Kedhar Dighe is set to challenge CM Eknath Sindhe. The state elections will see all Mahavikas Aghadi allies, including NCP, contesting 85 seats each.

(With inputs from agencies.)

