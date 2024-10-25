Left Menu

U.S. Approves $440 Million Missile Sale to Saudi Arabia

The U.S. State Department has greenlit a potential $440 million sale of TOW missiles to Saudi Arabia, according to a Pentagon announcement. The deal names RTX Corp as the principal contractor for the transaction, underlining strategic military support between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2024 00:39 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 00:39 IST
  • United States

The U.S. State Department has formally approved a significant arms deal, permitting the sale of TOW missiles to Saudi Arabia. The transaction is valued at an estimated $440 million.

The Pentagon disclosed this development on Thursday, highlighting the ongoing military partnership between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia amidst regional tensions.

Under the agreement, RTX Corp has been identified as the primary contractor responsible for the fulfillment and delivery of these advanced weapons systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

