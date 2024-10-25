Global Markets Braced for Turbulence Amid Looming U.S. Election and Fed Decision

Global stocks are poised to end the week on a lower note as imminent U.S. economic data and Japan's weekend election add pressure, already intensified by the U.S. presidential race and anticipation of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance.

Investors are gearing up for a slew of significant market-moving events, with crucial earnings reports from tech giants due, along with the U.S. payrolls report. The U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5 adds further unpredictability, with Wall Street's preference for a Trump re-election belying fears of political turbulence.

Bond market caution and currency exchange volatility are indicators of the anxiety gripping global investors, with Japan's electoral outcomes and financial instability contributing to the broader economic insecurities currently at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)