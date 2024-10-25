Maoist Killed in Odisha Forest Clash, AK-47 Seized

A Maoist insurgent was fatally shot during a fierce gunfight with security forces in the dense Budanai reserve forest of Odisha's Kandhamal district, police reported on Friday. The encounter resulted in the seizure of an AK-47 rifle, marking a significant achievement for the Special Operation Group (SOG) teams involved.

The clash, which unfolded at approximately 9 a.m., saw intense exchanges of fire between SOG personnel and Naxal militants. According to the Odisha Police press release, the operation led to the 'neutralization' of a senior Maoist cadre, enhancing the security forces' grip on the conflict-stricken region.

Following the firefight, SOG operatives scoured the area, discovering the body of the deceased insurgent, identified as a significant figure within the CPI(M)'s Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh Division. Search operations in the region are currently being escalated to prevent further insurgency activity, while the success of the operation has been commended by senior police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)