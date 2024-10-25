IMF and Sri Lanka Forge Ahead: Third Review Talks Highlight Economic Priorities
The International Monetary Fund is in discussions with Sri Lanka's government to move forward with its Extended Fund Facility programme. Talks focus on economic recovery, social protection, and creditor agreements, with the next review scheduled after Sri Lanka’s presidential elections. Consensus exists to ensure ongoing reform and sustainable growth.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
The International Monetary Fund is negotiating with Sri Lanka's newly elected administration to advance their Extended Fund Facility programme, with an emphasis on economic priorities and social protection measures.
A delegation led by Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe is in talks with the IMF, as reported by Economy Next. The review, initially planned for September, was delayed due to Sri Lanka's recent presidential election.
IMF Director Krishna Srinivasan underscored the significance of building on gains achieved thus far, aiming for a formal agreement with all creditors. Major strides have been made, yet the recovery path remains challenging, particularly for vulnerable populations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
