Turkey and Somalia: A Strategic Energy Partnership

Turkey's state-owned energy company, TPAO, has entered into a joint agreement with Somalia's petroleum authority for onshore hydrocarbon exploration, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced on Friday. The announcement took place during a ceremony in Mogadishu, highlighting Turkey's expansion in oil and gas research operations in Somalia.

According to Bayraktar, this new deal intends to broaden Turkey's engagement and collaboration with Somalia. This comes as part of a series of strategic partnerships between the two countries, which include a defense and economic cooperation agreement signed earlier this year.

Moreover, Turkey's influence and commitment to Somalia have been evident through various initiatives, including the establishment of Turkey's largest overseas military base in Mogadishu in 2017, alongside ongoing military and police training efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)