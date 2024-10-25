Turkey and Somalia: A Strategic Energy Partnership
Turkey's state-owned energy firm TPAO and Somalia's petroleum authority have signed an agreement for joint onshore hydrocarbon exploration. The accord strengthens their cooperation, with Turkey planning to conduct oil and gas research in Somalia. This follows a broader defense and economic partnership between the two nations.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey's state-owned energy company, TPAO, has entered into a joint agreement with Somalia's petroleum authority for onshore hydrocarbon exploration, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced on Friday. The announcement took place during a ceremony in Mogadishu, highlighting Turkey's expansion in oil and gas research operations in Somalia.
According to Bayraktar, this new deal intends to broaden Turkey's engagement and collaboration with Somalia. This comes as part of a series of strategic partnerships between the two countries, which include a defense and economic cooperation agreement signed earlier this year.
Moreover, Turkey's influence and commitment to Somalia have been evident through various initiatives, including the establishment of Turkey's largest overseas military base in Mogadishu in 2017, alongside ongoing military and police training efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Somalia
- hydrocarbon
- energy
- exploration
- TPAO
- cooperation
- oil
- natural gas
- partnership
ALSO READ
Taiwan's President Advocates Cooperation Amidst Tensions
Taiwan's President Calls for Cooperation Amid Rising Tensions with China
India-ASEAN friendship, coordination, dialogue and cooperation is very important at a time when world is facing conflict and tensions: Modi.
Easing Tensions: China and Japan in Talks to Strengthen Cooperation
Cross-Strait Tensions and Cooperation: Taiwan's Balancing Act with China