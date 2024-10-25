Left Menu

VP Dhankhar Warns Against Conditional Charity's Impact on Democracy

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized that charity with conditions undermines democratic values. He stated assistance should be given without influencing the beneficiary's faith and highlighted Adichunchanagiri Trust's exemplary service as a counter to Sanatana Dharma's critics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:51 IST
VP Dhankhar Warns Against Conditional Charity's Impact on Democracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised concerns about the implications of using charity to influence the faith of its beneficiaries, stating that it could have serious consequences for democracy.

Speaking at Adichunchanagiri University, Dhankhar stressed the importance of providing aid without any conditions attached, emphasizing that charity should align with civilizational ethos where it is not claimed or publicized.

He applauded the efforts of the Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust for its expansive reach with educational initiatives, highlighting its positive contributions as a testament to Sanatana Dharma in response to its critics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024