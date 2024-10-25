VP Dhankhar Warns Against Conditional Charity's Impact on Democracy

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised concerns about the implications of using charity to influence the faith of its beneficiaries, stating that it could have serious consequences for democracy.

Speaking at Adichunchanagiri University, Dhankhar stressed the importance of providing aid without any conditions attached, emphasizing that charity should align with civilizational ethos where it is not claimed or publicized.

He applauded the efforts of the Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust for its expansive reach with educational initiatives, highlighting its positive contributions as a testament to Sanatana Dharma in response to its critics.

