Delhi High Court Demands Swift Action on Autorickshaw Fare Meters

The Delhi High Court has directed the Transport Department to quickly address a PIL about autorickshaw fare meters. The court emphasized the importance of compliance with the rule, calling for random checks to ensure fare accuracy. The Transport Department has three weeks to respond to the petitioner's concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court took decisive action on Friday regarding a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) focused on the enforcement of fare meters in autorickshaws, ordering the Transport Department to promptly address the petitioner's representation. This move highlights the emphasis on ensuring compliance with the rules, demanding random inspections to confirm adherence to fare regulations.

In disposing of the PIL, the bench, comprising Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, mandated that the Delhi Government's Transport Department review the issue within three weeks. The PIL specifically called for enforcement of Rule 74 of the Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules 1993, which requires the installation of fare meters in both autorickshaws and taxis.

Petitioner Anand Mishra pointed out that fare meters have been non-functional since 2018, with authorities failing to take corrective steps. The Delhi government had announced new fare rates for taxis and autorickshaws in January, with a notification mandating revised rates from January 9, 2023, applicable to operators in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

