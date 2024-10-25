Left Menu

Fake ED Officers Raid Foiled: Seven Arrested in Delhi Extortion Case

In Delhi, officials arrested seven individuals for conducting a counterfeit raid posing as Enforcement Directorate officers. They attempted to extort Rs 5 crore from a victim living in DLF Farms. The real ED intervened, stopping the fraud at Kotak Bank, Hauz Khas.

Delhi police apprehended seven individuals accused of staging a fake Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid to extort Rs 5 crore from a resident of DLF Farms. The suspects allegedly impersonated ED officers, executing the fraudulent raid at Ashoka Avenue, Chattarpur, Delhi.

Upon receiving an alert on October 22, 2024, the ED responded swiftly. Officials reported that the impersonators had taken the victim to Kotak Bank, Hauz Khas, demanding the significant sum from his account as part of the bogus operation.

An ED team in conjunction with local Delhi police officers reached Kotak Mahindra Bank, foiling the extortion attempt and ensuring a First Information Report (FIR) was filed. Further investigation is underway.

