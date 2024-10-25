Left Menu

Gas Negotiations: Russia's Future Routes

Russia expresses readiness to continue gas transit through Ukraine post-contract expiry, although Ukraine has indicated it may not renew the deal. President Vladimir Putin assures alternate routes for European gas supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-10-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 23:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has announced its willingness to maintain gas transit through Ukraine once the existing agreement concludes at the end of the year. However, President Vladimir Putin noted on Friday that Ukraine seems hesitant about extending the current deal.

Despite Ukraine's stance against renewal, Russia is prepared to persist with gas exports to Europe, potentially utilizing other available routes.

Putin highlighted during a televised interview the feasibility of several alternative pathways to ensure uninterrupted gas delivery to European countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

