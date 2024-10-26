Uttarakhand CM Dhami Emphasizes Innovation and Safety Ahead of Diwali

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscored the need for effective advocacy in the state's legal matters during a review meeting at the Secretariat. He emphasized that Uttarakhand, as a young state, must adopt a new work culture for its comprehensive development, urging robust digital strategies to expedite court-related proceedings.

CM Dhami encouraged innovation and collaboration among government advocates for improved public interest representation. He stressed the importance of a performance-based approach to implementing state projects and highlighted the role of regular government and advocate coordination in achieving these goals.

With Diwali and Uttarakhand's foundation day on November 9 approaching, CM Dhami directed officials to enhance cleanliness, security, and traffic arrangements. He insisted on efficient traffic management, adequate fire safety measures, and 24-hour health department readiness to ensure public safety and well-being during the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)