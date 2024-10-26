Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Emphasizes Innovation and Safety Ahead of Diwali

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlights the importance of innovation in work culture and strengthens state advocacy. In preparation for Diwali and state foundation day on November 9, he directs improved safety, cleanliness, and traffic measures, emphasizing stringent action against food adulteration and ensuring 24-hour operational health departments.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscored the need for effective advocacy in the state's legal matters during a review meeting at the Secretariat. He emphasized that Uttarakhand, as a young state, must adopt a new work culture for its comprehensive development, urging robust digital strategies to expedite court-related proceedings.

CM Dhami encouraged innovation and collaboration among government advocates for improved public interest representation. He stressed the importance of a performance-based approach to implementing state projects and highlighted the role of regular government and advocate coordination in achieving these goals.

With Diwali and Uttarakhand's foundation day on November 9 approaching, CM Dhami directed officials to enhance cleanliness, security, and traffic arrangements. He insisted on efficient traffic management, adequate fire safety measures, and 24-hour health department readiness to ensure public safety and well-being during the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

