Karnataka's Building Blitz: A New Era of Accountability

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar announced a continued effort to demolish unauthorized construction in Bengaluru. Criticizing the previous BJP administration for restricting officials' power to tackle this issue, Shivakumar stated that the government has now empowered local agencies to curb illegal constructions.

In a press conference with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar emphasized halting unauthorized construction and improving flood management. Despite opposition criticism, he mentioned no rain-related fatalities in Bengaluru, highlighting the government's relief measures such as accommodation for flood victims. He announced plans for new stormwater drains in response to the city's recurring flooding issues.

Shivakumar also outlined compensation for crop damage due to rains and addressed accusations of appeasement politics without comment. Concurrently, Siddaramaiah declared financial aid for victims of rain-damaged homes, with reports of excessive rainfall in Karnataka this year, marking the third-highest recorded rainfall in a century.

