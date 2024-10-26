Left Menu

Karnataka's Building Blitz: A New Era of Accountability

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announces a crackdown on unauthorized construction in Bengaluru, empowering local bodies to halt such activities. Amidst criticism from opposition, the government remains focused on flood relief, promising infrastructure improvement and compensation for rain-affected citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:53 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar announced a continued effort to demolish unauthorized construction in Bengaluru. Criticizing the previous BJP administration for restricting officials' power to tackle this issue, Shivakumar stated that the government has now empowered local agencies to curb illegal constructions.

In a press conference with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar emphasized halting unauthorized construction and improving flood management. Despite opposition criticism, he mentioned no rain-related fatalities in Bengaluru, highlighting the government's relief measures such as accommodation for flood victims. He announced plans for new stormwater drains in response to the city's recurring flooding issues.

Shivakumar also outlined compensation for crop damage due to rains and addressed accusations of appeasement politics without comment. Concurrently, Siddaramaiah declared financial aid for victims of rain-damaged homes, with reports of excessive rainfall in Karnataka this year, marking the third-highest recorded rainfall in a century.

(With inputs from agencies.)

