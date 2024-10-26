Left Menu

India Unites Against Stubble Burning: Mission Zero Burning Initiatives by States

An inter-ministerial meeting led by Union Ministers addressed stubble burning with schemes and incentives in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. Efforts include comprehensive action plans, financial aid, and awareness initiatives. A significant reduction in burning incidents is reported. The 'Mission Zero Burning' goal is emphasized for sustainable management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 22:30 IST
Minister level inter-ministerial meeting (Photo/ Ministry of Agriculture). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An inter-ministerial meeting aimed at addressing stubble burning was held, co-chaired by Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav. State ministers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi discussed initiatives to prevent paddy stubble burning and support farmers in crop residue management.

The Haryana government detailed incentives for farmers, offering Rs. 1,000 per acre for residue management through baling, with additional funds for specific clusters and transportation subsidies. An initiative titled 'Mera Pani Meri Virasat' further encourages diversification with financial support. Incident reports highlight a 35% reduction in Punjab and 21% in Haryana in stubble burning compared to the previous year.

The Government of India's Crop Residue Management Scheme provides financial support to mitigate air pollution in Delhi-NCR, with Rs. 275 crore disbursed so far. The scheme promotes technology for in-situ and ex-situ residue management, awareness initiatives, and demonstrations of bio-decomposer technology on farmers' fields to aid in sustainable crop management.

States have established collaborative action plans requiring strict implementation to manage paddy stubble burning. Effective use of distributed machinery and complementary bio-decomposers is crucial. The synergy of awareness drives, alternative crop promotions, and mission-mode approaches aims to curb pollution caused by burning waste materials significantly affecting Delhi.

Union Ministers praised state governments for their successful efforts, urging them toward achieving 'Mission Zero Burning'. The meeting included key figures from agriculture, environment, and pollution control departments, emphasizing coordinated efforts between central and state agencies. Senior officials stressed unified actions for sustainable crop residue management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

