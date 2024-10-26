Union Minister's Push for Renewable Energy to Achieve Net Zero by 2070

Union Minister Manohar Lal has called for swift action in reducing carbon emissions, aiming to meet India's net zero target by 2070. The focus now is on adopting solar and wind energy across states, he stated after a meeting with Tamil Nadu power officials.

The Minister, after his visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, emphasized setting up renewable energy plants nationwide. During the discussion, issues like enhancing transmission lines and the phased implementation of smart metering were highlighted. Policy adjustments might be considered to meet these demands, he noted.

Manohar Lal stressed improving financial performance in the power sector, advocating for reforms like the ACS-ARR Gap reduction. He pledged central support for Tamil Nadu's ongoing projects, including major power plants, urging timely completion to boost state capability and financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)