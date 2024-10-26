Chief Minister Sukhu Accelerates Development in Dodra-Kwar

In a strategic meeting held at the SDM office in Kwar, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu called on various departmental officers to expedite development efforts in the Dodra-Kwar region, emphasizing infrastructure enhancements, including vital establishments like the SDM office and a civil hospital, while ensuring housing for medical professionals.

The Chief Minister underscored improving the local road network as a priority, directing immediate action to pave existing Kutcha roads, reducing difficulties faced by locals. Further, he mandated the prompt completion of FCA formalities for constructing the 12-kilometer Pandar road, highlighting its significance for the area.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to remote communities, Sukhu assured continued financial support for developmental works, including the Dhandwadi School's repair. He pointed to the unprecedented Himachal Day celebration in Spiti Valley as evidence of their dedication to tribal and remote area progress amid notable governmental initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)