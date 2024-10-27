India Set to Become Global Animation Powerhouse: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program, underscored India's trajectory towards becoming a global leader in animation. Modi highlighted the remarkable growth in the sector and its potential to revolutionize the industry.

In the 115th episode, Modi remarked that iconic Indian animated series such as 'Chhota Bheem', 'Krishna', and 'Motu-Patlu' have captivated audiences worldwide due to their outstanding content and creativity. Reflecting on the rapid expansion of India's gaming industry, he noted its burgeoning presence on the world stage.

Modi expressed admiration for the pervasive influence of animation, spanning from smartphones to cinema screens, and recollected his recent interactions with prominent Indian gamers. He praised the innovative 'Made in India' label, which is now integral to international projects like 'Spider-Man' and 'Transformers'.

In his address, Modi highlighted collaborations with industry giants such as Disney and Warner Brothers, emphasizing the global reach of Indian content. He noted the transformation of the animation sector into a robust industry enhancing others, especially in areas like Virtual Reality tourism.

As World Animation Day approaches on October 28, Modi called on the nation to resolve to establish India as a preeminent animation powerhouse, celebrating the cultural reflections found in original Indian content admired globally.

