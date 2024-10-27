Left Menu

India's Defense Exports Soar: US, France, and Armenia Lead as Top Buyers

India has significantly increased its defense exports, with the US, France, and Armenia emerging as the top buyers. The Defence Ministry is focusing on boosting domestic production to meet internal and global demand, showcasing a strong growth in defense manufacturing since 2014-15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI) – India is witnessing a substantial surge in its indigenous defense equipment exports, international data reveals. The United States, France, and Armenia have surfaced as principal consumers of Indian-made military assets, covering a wide range of technologies and systems.

Official sources highlighted that India currently exports military equipment to over 100 countries. Notably, in the previous fiscal year, the US, France, and Armenia were the top recipients. This growth aligns with the Defense Ministry's strategic push to amplify defense exports and local manufacturing, enhancing domestic capability to satisfy both internal and external demands.

Critical exports to the US involved aircraft and helicopter components built by Indian companies for global defense giants, including Lockheed Martin and Boeing. Exports to France concentrated on software and electronic systems, while Armenia received advanced artillery guns and weapon systems, symbolizing India's expansive Defense Industrial Base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

