Opposition Slams Mahayuti Government Over Mumbai Stampede

The Opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra has launched scathing criticism against the Mahayuti government after a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus railway station injured several people on Sunday. The MVA cited negligence as the root cause of the incident.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey condemned the state's approach to public safety, claiming the government demonstrated no accountability for the safety of ordinary citizens. Dubey reprimanded Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighting perceived failures during a crucial election period in Maharashtra.

The stampede occurred on platform number 1 due to overcrowding surrounding the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. NCP-SCP leader Clyde Crasto echoed concerns over the apparent failure of the Railways Ministry and the local administration, attributing the chaos to insufficient train provisions during the festive season.

