Government Dismisses Storage Shortage Rumors Amid Paddy Procurement in Punjab

The Indian government has dismissed claims of storage shortages impacting paddy procurement in Punjab, labeling them as 'misinformation' with 'vested interests'.

Union Food Minister Prahlad Joshi assured that the creation of sufficient storage space is the government's responsibility and asserted that rumors should be disregarded.

Enhancements are in progress with Punjab's storage capacity set to rise from 14 lakh tonnes to 16 lakh tonnes by November 1, augmented by an additional 31 lakh tonnes under the Private Entrepreneur Guarantee scheme.

Joshi detailed progress with 3,800 millers applying for paddy lifting and financial clearances amounting to Rs 9,819.88 crore, including Rs 7,641 crores already disbursed to farmers.

The minister announced plans to launch an online portal to tackle grievances faced by rice millers and underlined efforts such as IIT-Kharagpur's study into paddy-to-rice out-turn ratios.

He further dismissed any relaxation of existing norms, affirming ongoing work to customize procurement processes and manage additional transportation costs effectively.

