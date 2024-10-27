Kashmiri Society Honors Forgotten Hero Maqbool Sherwani

In an unprecedented move, Kashmiri civil society has paid tribute to Maqbool Sherwani—a man whose decisive actions thwarted a Pakistani-led invasion of Srinagar in 1947. Sherwani was killed by raiders for deliberately misleading them, which delayed their attack and ensured a strategic Indian military victory.

The event took place on October 27th, coinciding with the anniversary of the Indian Army's arrival in Srinagar. This marks the first occasion that local Kashmiris, rather than just military officials, have organized a commemoration for Sherwani. Javed Ahmad Beigh, a prominent Human Rights Activist, spearheaded the initiative, emphasizing Sherwani's unsung contribution to defending the region.

The ceremony in Baramulla, attended by a notable assemblage of ordinary Kashmiris, served a dual purpose: to honor Sherwani's legacy and to stand firmly against ongoing Pakistani incursions in the valley. Beigh condemned the continual threats and emphasized that the event also counters the narrative propagated by Pakistan as a 'Black Day.' Attendees paid floral tributes and visited Sherwani's final resting place.

