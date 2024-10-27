Farmers Lift Highway Blockades Amid Promises of Action on Paddy Procurement

Farmers in Punjab, demonstrating under the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha's banner, decided to end highway blockades over the slow paddy procurement process. This decision came after discussions with Punjab's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak and Agriculture Minister Gurmit Singh Khudian.

The blockades were initially carried out across multiple major highways. Despite lifting the blockades, farmers will persist with sit-in protests to maintain pressure on the state. The Punjab government has assured that steps will be taken to expedite paddy procurement and address rice millers' issues.

Promises also include compensating farmers for any paddy sold below the Minimum Support Price. The state has made significant progress towards procurement targets, and further updates will be discussed in upcoming meetings of farmers' bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)