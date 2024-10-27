Northeast on Rise: VP Dhankhar Highlights Region's Transformation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday declared the Northeast to be a focal point of India's national narrative, heralding the region's growing significance in the nation's story. He described the current phase as 'Purvodaya,' a new dawn for the area, which is achieving unparalleled development and connectivity.

Speaking at the 21st International Conclave of the Krishnaguru International Spiritual Youth Society in Guwahati, Dhankhar asserted that the Northeast's transformation exemplifies India's spirit of inclusion. He reflected on past challenges related to connectivity and development but noted that the region is now a national priority and is swiftly advancing.

Dhankhar underscored spirituality as a core principle for national transformation, while also highlighting nationalism, modernity, and technological development. He lauded the teachings of Krishnaguruji, emphasizing the integration of spirituality with national progress. The Vice President underscored the spiritual and cultural uniqueness of India, which is adorned with spiritual centers.

The vice president urged the promotion of values intrinsic to spirituality, such as love and compassion, as a foundation for a just and peaceful world. He remarked on India's historical resilience and the role of spiritual centers in offering aid during crises, reinforcing a culture of selfless service.

Touching upon India's ancient texts, Dhankhar explained their enduring relevance in guiding actions with a higher purpose. He also discussed the evolution of India's 'Look East' policy under Prime Minister Modi, which transformed into 'Look East-Act East,' significantly boosting relations with Southeast Asian nations and elevating the Northeast's strategic importance.

The policy has notably advanced the Northeast as a hub of opportunity, fostering its economic and cultural growth, Dhankhar added. He noted the recent recognition of Assamese as a classical language as a milestone for the region's cultural heritage. The Vice President reiterated that the Northeast's beauty facilitates deeper spiritual exploration and praised the substantial investments that have bolstered infrastructure.

Dignitaries including Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were present at the event. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)