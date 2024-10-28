Navy Chief Inaugurates Swavlamban 2024: A Step Towards Self-Reliance

On Monday, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi inaugurated the 'Swavlamban 2024' exhibition at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. The showcase featured around 115 stalls, including a notable anti-drone gun developed by an Indian firm, highlighting the innovation of young entrepreneurs from across the country.

Admiral Tripathi expressed his satisfaction with the range of exhibits, which have contributions from various defense agencies such as the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, and the Border Security Force. The event underscores the progress made in indigenization, a long-standing priority for the Indian Navy.

Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan highlighted that the Swavlamban initiative, started in 2022, aims to bridge the Navy's capability gaps by engaging with startups and MSMEs. The current exhibition is expected to provide significant impetus to innovation and self-reliance, featuring technologies in surveillance, autonomous systems, AI, and quantum technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)