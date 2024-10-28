Engineer Rashid's Defiant Stand: Sacrifice, Justice, and Kashmir's Future

Left Menu

Engineer Rashid, head of Awami Ittehad Party, surrenders at Tihar Jail, vowing to fight for Kashmir's rights. Rashid, facing a terror-funding investigation, pledges support to CM Omar Abdullah for positive actions but condemns inconsistent political stances. He calls for peace through dialogue and rejects violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:33 IST
President of Awami Ittehad Party and MP, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Engineer Sheikh Abdul Rashid, President of the Awami Ittehad Party and a Member of Parliament, surrendered at Tihar Jail on Monday as his interim bail in a terror-funding case expired. Before entering custody, Rashid made an impassioned plea for the rights and peace of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, asserting his readiness to make any sacrifice necessary.

In conversation with ANI, Rashid emphasized the importance of maintaining dignity while pushing for justice and development in the region. He expressed unwavering support for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's constructive measures, while criticizing political double standards. Rashid condemned the recent terror attacks, urging stakeholders to come together for dialogue and reconciliation.

Rashid accused political leaders like Farooq Abdullah of inconsistency, claiming they alter their stance based on their position in power. He warned that the people would remember these double standards, especially concerning Article 370. Rashid remained resilient as he prepared to go to jail, underscoring the strength and patience needed for their cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

