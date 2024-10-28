Left Menu

Power Outages Loom as Ukrainian Grid Targeted by Russian Strikes

Ukrainian regions face power shortages following Russian air strikes that damaged local infrastructure. The attacks impacted the Sumy and Poltava areas, prompting emergency power cuts. Despite Ukraine's air force intercepting a majority of the drones, some infrastructure was hit, raising concerns over winter outages ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:42 IST
Power Outages Loom as Ukrainian Grid Targeted by Russian Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian energy infrastructure suffers significant damage as Russian air strikes target parts of the northeastern Sumy and central Poltava regions, officials reported on Monday.

In response, national grid operator Ukrenergo has enacted emergency power cuts to manage the situation. These developments follow a series of attacks that have heightened concerns over potential widespread power outages in the coming winter months.

Despite impressive defensive efforts by Ukraine's air force, which successfully intercepted 66 out of 100 Russian drones, infrastructure damage remains a critical issue with several strikes hitting civilian areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024