Power Outages Loom as Ukrainian Grid Targeted by Russian Strikes

Ukrainian energy infrastructure suffers significant damage as Russian air strikes target parts of the northeastern Sumy and central Poltava regions, officials reported on Monday.

In response, national grid operator Ukrenergo has enacted emergency power cuts to manage the situation. These developments follow a series of attacks that have heightened concerns over potential widespread power outages in the coming winter months.

Despite impressive defensive efforts by Ukraine's air force, which successfully intercepted 66 out of 100 Russian drones, infrastructure damage remains a critical issue with several strikes hitting civilian areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)