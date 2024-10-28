ICICI Bank Shares Surge as Profit Climbs in Q2 2024

ICICI Bank's shares experienced a substantial rise on Monday, climbing over 3%, following the announcement of a 14.5% increase in standalone profit, amounting to Rs 11,746 crore for the second quarter of 2024.

On the BSE, the stock closed at Rs 1,292.65, marking a 2.96% gain, and reached an intraday high of Rs 1,307.80. The NSE saw the shares rise by 3.10% to Rs 1,294.40, making ICICI the most significant gainer among Sensex firms.

The bank's robust performance is attributed to a surge in total income to Rs 47,714 crore and enhanced interest income of Rs 40,537 crore, along with improved asset quality marked by declining NPAs.

