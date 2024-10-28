Uttarakhand CM Launches Vigilance Week to Boost Transparency and Integrity

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand inaugurated the 'Vigilance Awareness Week and Training Camp 2024', with ambitions to enhance vigilance operations through a newly-formed team of surveillance, technical, and financial experts. The initiative, themed 'Prosperity of the Nation with the Culture of Integrity', was launched at a dedicated event organized by the Directorate of Vigilance Establishment at Kargi Grant on Haridwar Bypass Road. Personnel of the Vigilance Establishment Uttarakhand were also honored for their dedication.

The Chief Minister highlighted the significance of holding 'Awareness Week' annually on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary as a means to promote transparency and accountability within public administration. He urged officials and citizens to embrace ethics, transparency, and honesty, stressing the government's commitment to fostering public awareness and accountable governance, imperative for a developed nation by 2047.

Elaborating on the anti-corruption measures, Dhami praised existing efforts, citing demonetisation, GST, and the DBT system as key tools in the fight against corruption. Dhami reiterated the Uttarakhand administration's zero-tolerance stance on corruption, underscoring strict actions taken against offenders as critical in creating a culture that leaves no room for corruption.

Vigilance Director V. Murugeshan reported significant progress since the toll-free number '1064' was launched in 2022, recording nearly 7,800 complaints. The vigilance department carried out 66 sting operations and took action against 75 individuals in the past three years. In a separate event, CM Dhami supported BJP candidate Asha Nautiyal as she filed her nomination for Kedarnath assembly constituency by-election, expressing confidence in her knowledge and dedication to regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)