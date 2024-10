Israeli Airstrikes Expose Iran's Missile Weakness

Commercial satellite imagery has revealed that Israeli airstrikes struck Iranian facilities used for missile production in a coordinated attack on Saturday. The assessments, conducted by two American researchers, point to significant damage that could impede Iran's ability to mass-produce ballistic missiles.

According to separate analyses from David Albright and Decker Eveleth, Israel targeted sites including Parchin and Khojir, both near Tehran, where ballistic missile solid fuel was combined. The attacks are suspected to severely affect Iran's missile capabilities.

The Israeli aerial campaign encompassed multiple strikes on missile factories and related infrastructure near Tehran and in western Iran, as a direct response to Iran's massive missile launches against Israel earlier this month.

