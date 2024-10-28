Karnataka Cabinet Prioritizes Internal Reservations and Caste-Related Justice

In a move aligning with pre-election commitments, Karnataka's Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge announced the cabinet's decision to enact internal reservations for Scheduled Castes. Kharge criticized the previous administration for failing to base their reservation policies on substantial data and reaffirmed the Supreme Court's directive requiring empirical evidence for such measures.

Kharge highlighted the appointment of a single-judge commission tasked with navigating the complex process of collecting and utilizing empirical data for implementing internal reservations. This initiative marks a significant shift as previous approaches lacked a robust data foundation essential for fair representation.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Public Works Development, HC Mahadevappa, disclosed plans to establish 33 special police stations and recruit 450 personnel focused on addressing caste-related atrocities. This pioneering effort, overseen by the Social Welfare Department, aims to expedite filing FIRs for atrocity cases, enhancing the justice process for Scheduled Castes.

