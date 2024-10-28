Governor's Dual Initiatives Boost TB Eradication and Environmental Conservation

In a bid to eliminate tuberculosis from Arunachal Pradesh, Governor KT Parnaik has adopted two TB patients from Lower Dibang Valley under the Nikshay Mitra initiative. His visit to the District Hospital, Roing, saw him engage with patients and distribute food baskets, emphasizing his commitment to their health and wellbeing.

The Governor, acting as a Nikshay Mitra, interacted with local MLAs and health officials to stress the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge to eradicate TB in India by 2025, five years ahead of the global target. He called upon the public to rally behind this health mission, while urging authorities to amplify health awareness and deploy technology for better healthcare strategies.

During the visit, the Governor also commended the efforts of the healthcare workers in fostering social change in community health practices. Additionally, he and the First Lady participated in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' plantation drive, endorsing environmental conservation by planting trees in honor of mothers, thereby intertwining ecological sustainability with cultural values.

(With inputs from agencies.)